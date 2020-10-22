Brokerages Set Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (CRST.L) (LON:CRST) Price Target at GBX 268.38

Shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (CRST.L) (LON:CRST) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 268.38 ($3.51).

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRST. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (CRST.L) in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (CRST.L) to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 202 ($2.64) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (CRST.L) in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (CRST.L) from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (CRST.L) from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

Shares of CRST opened at GBX 239 ($3.12) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.18, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 206.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 221.86. The company has a market cap of $507.68 million and a PE ratio of -61.28. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 159.85 ($2.09) and a one year high of GBX 524 ($6.85).

In related news, insider Sharon Flood purchased 11,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 173 ($2.26) per share, with a total value of £19,779.09 ($25,841.51). Also, insider Tom Nicholson purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 186 ($2.43) per share, for a total transaction of £20,460 ($26,731.12). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 47,433 shares of company stock worth $8,248,909.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (CRST.L) Company Profile

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

