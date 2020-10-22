Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Receives $128.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.17.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gartner from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

IT opened at $127.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Gartner has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $165.26.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.39 million. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.19% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gartner will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 13,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total transaction of $1,815,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 704,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,868,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.54, for a total value of $115,686.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,167,822.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,130 shares of company stock valued at $4,365,732 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 25.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,202,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $631,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,755 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Gartner by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 726,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $88,145,000 after acquiring an additional 41,028 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 28.0% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 594,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $72,138,000 after acquiring an additional 130,156 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Gartner by 18.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 558,615 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,777,000 after acquiring an additional 87,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Gartner by 15.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 546,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,360,000 after acquiring an additional 73,082 shares in the last quarter. 94.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

