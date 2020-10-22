Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) to Post $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) to report $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. PCB Bancorp reported earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 54.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PCB Bancorp.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $18.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.70 million.

PCB opened at $9.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $143.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.89. PCB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $17.75.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

