Analysts Expect Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) to Announce -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) will post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.13). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.48). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.32). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sprout Social.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT opened at $48.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.19. Sprout Social has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $51.57.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

