Lonestar Resources US (LONEQ) versus Its Peers Head to Head Contrast

Lonestar Resources US (OTCMKTS: LONEQ) is one of 264 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Lonestar Resources US to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Lonestar Resources US has a beta of 2.99, meaning that its share price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lonestar Resources US’s competitors have a beta of 2.06, meaning that their average share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lonestar Resources US and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lonestar Resources US 0 0 0 0 N/A Lonestar Resources US Competitors 2708 9960 13527 448 2.44

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 85.16%. Given Lonestar Resources US’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lonestar Resources US has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lonestar Resources US and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lonestar Resources US $195.15 million -$103.02 million -0.08 Lonestar Resources US Competitors $7.51 billion $364.90 million 6.21

Lonestar Resources US’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Lonestar Resources US. Lonestar Resources US is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Lonestar Resources US and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lonestar Resources US -133.69% -17.01% -1.86% Lonestar Resources US Competitors -95.65% 37.70% -0.73%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.9% of Lonestar Resources US shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.9% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Lonestar Resources US shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lonestar Resources US competitors beat Lonestar Resources US on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Lonestar Resources US Company Profile

Lonestar Resources US Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 53,831 net acres in Texas counties. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. On September 30, 2020, Lonestar Resources US Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

