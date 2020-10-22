Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) PT Raised to $31.00 at CIBC

Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) had its price target lifted by analysts at CIBC from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HRNNF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Hydro One from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. TD Securities lowered shares of Hydro One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Hydro One from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Hydro One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HRNNF opened at $22.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.84. Hydro One has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $22.44.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission network and 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network; and 308 transmission stations.

