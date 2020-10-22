W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 849,700 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the September 15th total of 731,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 470,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, Director Mark E. Tomkins bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.73 per share, for a total transaction of $83,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,632.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. during the second quarter worth about $99,512,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. by 331.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 849,587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,164,000 after acquiring an additional 652,655 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 605,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,542,000 after acquiring an additional 15,534 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. by 27.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 454,984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,117,000 after acquiring an additional 96,884 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. by 5.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 288,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,674,000 after acquiring an additional 14,501 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GRA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on W. R. Grace & Co. from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on W. R. Grace & Co. from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine cut W. R. Grace & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Grace & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

Shares of NYSE GRA opened at $46.80 on Thursday. W. R. Grace & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.75 and a fifty-two week high of $73.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 1.39.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. W. R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The business had revenue of $418.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

