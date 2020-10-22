Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Short Interest Update

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the September 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

In other Arcimoto news, COO Terry L. Becker sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $520,000.00. Also, Director Jesse Grant Eisler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 491,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FUV. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Arcimoto during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,315,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Arcimoto in the 2nd quarter valued at about $840,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arcimoto in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Arcimoto by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUV opened at $6.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.68. Arcimoto has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $8.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.20 and its 200 day moving average is $4.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.24 million. Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 840.39% and a negative return on equity of 224.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arcimoto will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Arcimoto from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Aegis boosted their target price on shares of Arcimoto from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Bradley Woods restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its portfolio of electric vehicles includes Fun Utility Vehicle; Rapid Responder for a specialized emergency, security, and law enforcement services; and Deliverator for delivery of goods. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011.

