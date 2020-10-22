Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Short Interest Update

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the September 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

In other Arcimoto news, COO Terry L. Becker sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $520,000.00. Also, Director Jesse Grant Eisler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 491,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FUV. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Arcimoto during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,315,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Arcimoto in the 2nd quarter valued at about $840,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arcimoto in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Arcimoto by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUV opened at $6.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.68. Arcimoto has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $8.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.20 and its 200 day moving average is $4.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.24 million. Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 840.39% and a negative return on equity of 224.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arcimoto will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Arcimoto from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Aegis boosted their target price on shares of Arcimoto from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Bradley Woods restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its portfolio of electric vehicles includes Fun Utility Vehicle; Rapid Responder for a specialized emergency, security, and law enforcement services; and Deliverator for delivery of goods. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011.

Hydro One PT Raised to $31.00 at CIBC
W. R. Grace & Co. Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest
Arcimoto, Inc. Short Interest Update
Tekla World Healthcare Fund Short Interest Update
Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Short Interest Update
Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund Inc Short Interest Up 16.3% in September
