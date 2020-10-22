Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Short Interest Update

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 203,500 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the September 15th total of 175,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 42.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Tekla World Healthcare Fund in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 39.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 16.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 6,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 83,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter.

THW opened at $14.25 on Thursday. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $15.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.18.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 20th will be paid a $0.1167 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.83%.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund Company Profile

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.

