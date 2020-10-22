Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Short Interest Update

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,420,000 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the September 15th total of 5,520,000 shares. Approximately 23.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 740,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.7 days.

In related news, insider Jason Campagna sold 1,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total transaction of $56,548.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,428.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder S.P.A. Genextra sold 1,362,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $64,128,168.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,417,000 shares in the company, valued at $254,978,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,501,192 shares of company stock worth $71,310,546. Insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICPT. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 75,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

ICPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.36.

NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $29.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $972.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.64. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.94.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.94) by $1.02. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 119.73% and a negative return on equity of 1,973.10%. The firm had revenue of $77.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.28) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

