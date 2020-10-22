Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ) Short Interest Up 16.3% in September

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the September 15th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund stock. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,048,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,451 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned 7.82% of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund worth $6,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund alerts:

JEQ opened at $8.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.49. Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $8.55.

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.