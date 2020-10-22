Short Interest in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) Rises By 16.3%

Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the September 15th total of 2,630,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.
AIV opened at $33.99 on Thursday. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12-month low of $24.53 and a 12-month high of $55.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.53 and a 200-day moving average of $36.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.
Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $218.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.05 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,356,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,197,000 after acquiring an additional 274,022 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,745,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,395,000 after purchasing an additional 138,061 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,520,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,061,000 after purchasing an additional 508,220 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,485,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,931,000 after purchasing an additional 40,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,160,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,788,000 after purchasing an additional 359,152 shares in the last quarter.
About Apartment Investment and Management
Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.
