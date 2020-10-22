Short Interest in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) Rises By 16.3%

Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the September 15th total of 2,630,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

AIV opened at $33.99 on Thursday. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12-month low of $24.53 and a 12-month high of $55.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.53 and a 200-day moving average of $36.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $218.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.05 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AIV. Bank of America raised Apartment Investment and Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup cut Apartment Investment and Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Apartment Investment and Management from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,356,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,197,000 after acquiring an additional 274,022 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,745,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,395,000 after purchasing an additional 138,061 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,520,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,061,000 after purchasing an additional 508,220 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,485,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,931,000 after purchasing an additional 40,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,160,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,788,000 after purchasing an additional 359,152 shares in the last quarter.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.