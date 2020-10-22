Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,450,000 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the September 15th total of 4,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 938,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th.
NASDAQ:GO opened at $41.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.30, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.61. Grocery Outlet has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $46.00.
Grocery Outlet Company Profile
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.
