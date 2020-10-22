HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the September 15th total of 48,400 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 46,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

In other HBT Financial news, CEO Fred L. Drake bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $122,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald E. Pfeiffer bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 29,453 shares of company stock worth $357,957.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 791,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,552,000 after acquiring an additional 207,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 121,191 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,272 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 31,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HBT Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $1,019,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HBT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HBT Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of HBT Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

Shares of HBT opened at $12.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $344.04 million and a P/E ratio of 6.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.90 and a 200 day moving average of $12.15. HBT Financial has a twelve month low of $9.11 and a twelve month high of $20.71.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. HBT Financial had a net margin of 28.66% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $36.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HBT Financial will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Lincoln Bank that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to businesses, families, and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company offers checking, saving, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

