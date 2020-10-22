Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) Short Interest Up 16.7% in September

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,660,000 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the September 15th total of 10,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE:FCAU opened at $12.71 on Thursday. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $16.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67, a PEG ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.14.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.98) by $1.33. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a positive return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 56.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FCAU. ValuEngine downgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet downgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,882,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,917,000 after acquiring an additional 964,002 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 3,876.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 973,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,969,000 after acquiring an additional 949,077 shares during the period. Exane Asset Management bought a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,357,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,625,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,316,000 after acquiring an additional 828,411 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 3,410.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 414,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 402,429 shares during the period. 21.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Company Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, automotive-related components, metallurgical products and production systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Free Trade Agreement, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, Maserati, and Components.

