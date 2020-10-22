Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Short Interest Up 16.7% in September

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 855,600 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the September 15th total of 733,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE KAMN opened at $41.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 4.08. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.97. Kaman has a 52-week low of $29.38 and a 52-week high of $68.24.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.47 million. Kaman had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 7.28%. Kaman’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kaman will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.08%.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Rabaut sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $467,700.00. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KAMN. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Kaman during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kaman by 85.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Kaman by 275.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Kaman during the first quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Kaman during the second quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaman from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

About Kaman

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

