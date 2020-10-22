CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,310,000 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the September 15th total of 6,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 21.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other CarParts.com news, CMO Houman Akhavan purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.33 per share, with a total value of $41,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief marketing officer now owns 194,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,724.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Alfredo Gomez purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.84 per share, for a total transaction of $44,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 126,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,007.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 16,130 shares of company stock worth $202,027 and sold 150,000 shares worth $1,931,200. 46.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the second quarter worth $3,006,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the second quarter worth $1,623,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the second quarter worth $1,414,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the second quarter worth $1,080,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the third quarter worth $1,297,000. 35.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarParts.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of CarParts.com in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on CarParts.com from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Small Cap Consu reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CarParts.com in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of CarParts.com in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Shares of PRTS stock opened at $13.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.09. CarParts.com has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $16.44. The company has a market capitalization of $622.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 2.74.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 123.97% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $118.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.92 million. On average, analysts forecast that CarParts.com will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

