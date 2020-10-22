Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) Short Interest Update

Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the September 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 280,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

DSSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Diamond S Shipping from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Diamond S Shipping from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.64.

Get Diamond S Shipping alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 247.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 54,100 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the second quarter valued at approximately $658,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 49.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 19.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 497,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after buying an additional 80,357 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Diamond S Shipping during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,271,000. 65.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DSSI opened at $6.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.05. Diamond S Shipping has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company has a market cap of $261.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $183.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.07 million. Diamond S Shipping had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 9.21%. Analysts anticipate that Diamond S Shipping will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

About Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of December 27, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 66 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 50 medium-range product tankers.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond S Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond S Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.