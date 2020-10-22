Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the September 15th total of 2,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

OTLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Outlook Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Outlook Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.33.

Shares of OTLK stock opened at $0.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of -0.02. Outlook Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. Equities research analysts expect that Outlook Therapeutics will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTLK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 675,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 238,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibody for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate that is in first clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

