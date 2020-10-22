Heroux Devtek (TSE:HRX) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.39

Heroux Devtek Inc (TSE:HRX) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.39 and traded as high as $10.53. Heroux Devtek shares last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 21,712 shares trading hands.

HRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James set a C$10.50 price objective on Heroux Devtek and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Heroux Devtek from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $381.85 million and a P/E ratio of -6.56.

Heroux Devtek (TSE:HRX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$128.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$129.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Heroux Devtek Inc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, integration, testing, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic flight control actuators, and fracture-critical components in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company also manufactures and sells hydraulic systems, fluid filtration systems, electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, and cabinets for suppliers of airborne radar, electro-optic systems, and aircraft controls.

