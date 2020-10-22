Hansard Global (LON:HSD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $33.60

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2020

Hansard Global plc (LON:HSD)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.60 and traded as high as $34.72. Hansard Global shares last traded at $34.72, with a volume of 1,856 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $48.97 million and a PE ratio of 10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.58, a quick ratio of 13.84 and a current ratio of 13.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 35.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 33.60.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.65 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This is a boost from Hansard Global’s previous dividend of $1.80. This represents a dividend yield of 7.7%. Hansard Global’s dividend payout ratio is 125.00%.

Hansard Global Company Profile (LON:HSD)

Hansard Global plc operates as a specialist long-term savings provider that offers savings and investment products for investors, institutions, and wealth-management groups worldwide. The company offers unit-linked regular or single premium life assurance and investment contracts; administration services; and marketing and development services.

