NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.34

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.34 and traded as high as $0.45. NXT Energy Solutions shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of NXT Energy Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.52 and a current ratio of 6.52. The stock has a market cap of $28.98 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.82.

NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter.

NXT Energy Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NSFDF)

NXT Energy Solutions Inc provides airborne and gravity based geophysical survey services for the oil and gas exploration and production companies through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) survey system worldwide. Its SFD remote-sensing survey system offers information on areas conducive to fluid entrapment in the sedimentary column.

