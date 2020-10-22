Interserve (LON:IRV) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2020

Interserve plc (LON:IRV)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.11. Interserve shares last traded at $6.05, with a volume of 5,466,403 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 million and a PE ratio of -0.07.

Interserve Company Profile (LON:IRV)

Interserve Plc provides advice, design, construction, equipment, facilities management, and citizen services in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its Support Services segment offers support services to public- and private-sector clients. The company's Construction segment designs, constructs, and maintains buildings and infrastructure.

