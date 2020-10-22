SThree (LON:STHR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

SThree Plc (LON:STHR) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $303.50. SThree shares last traded at $300.00, with a volume of 1,440,807 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 328.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.49. The firm has a market cap of $451.55 million and a PE ratio of 10.60.

About SThree (LON:STHR)

SThree plc provides permanent and contract specialist staffing services for information and communication technology, banking and finance, energy, engineering, and the life science sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for SThree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SThree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Heroux Devtek Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.39
Heroux Devtek Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.39
Hansard Global Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $33.60
Hansard Global Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $33.60
NXT Energy Solutions Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.34
NXT Energy Solutions Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.34
Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00
Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00
Interserve Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00
Interserve Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00
SThree Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00
SThree Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report