A & J Mucklow Group P L C (LON:37HR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2020

A & J Mucklow Group P L C (LON:37HR) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $103.50. A & J Mucklow Group P L C shares last traded at $103.50, with a volume of 93,500 shares.

A & J Mucklow Group P L C Company Profile (LON:37HR)

A&J Mucklow Group Plc is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust. The Company is principally engaged in developing and investing in industrial and commercial buildings in locations around the Midlands. The Company operates in two segments, which include investment and development property, and trading property.

