Lydian International Limited (LYD.TO) (TSE:LYD) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $339.00. Lydian International Limited (LYD.TO) shares last traded at $327.10, with a volume of 376 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$299.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57,046.09. The firm has a market cap of $248.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -640.12.

Lydian International Limited (LYD.TO) Company Profile (TSE:LYD)

Lydian International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops mineral properties in the Caucasus region. The company focuses on exploring gold and silver ores. It primarily focuses on its 100% owned Amulsar gold project that covers an area of 113 square kilometers located in south-central Armenia.

