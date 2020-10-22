Sports Direct International (LON:SPD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2020

Shares of Sports Direct International Plc (LON:SPD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $486.00. Sports Direct International shares last traded at $470.00, with a volume of 3,140,932 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 455.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion and a PE ratio of 21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.99, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.39.

About Sports Direct International (LON:SPD)

Sports Direct International plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel. It operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, Premium Lifestyle, and Wholesale & Licensing. The company is also involved in the wholesale distribution and sale of sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel under company-owned or licensed brands; and licensing activities.

