LSL Property Services plc (LSL.L) (LON:LSL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $197.28

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of LSL Property Services plc (LSL.L) (LON:LSL) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $197.28 and traded as high as $225.99. LSL Property Services plc (LSL.L) shares last traded at $225.00, with a volume of 2,878 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $215.61 million and a P/E ratio of 13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.32, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 217.57 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 197.28.

About LSL Property Services plc (LSL.L) (LON:LSL)

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Estate Agency; Financial Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; and provision of repossession and asset management services.

Further Reading: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for LSL Property Services plc (LSL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSL Property Services plc (LSL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Heroux Devtek Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.39
Heroux Devtek Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.39
Hansard Global Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $33.60
Hansard Global Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $33.60
NXT Energy Solutions Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.34
NXT Energy Solutions Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.34
Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00
Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00
Interserve Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00
Interserve Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00
SThree Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00
SThree Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report