LSL Property Services plc (LSL.L) (LON:LSL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $197.28

Shares of LSL Property Services plc (LSL.L) (LON:LSL) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $197.28 and traded as high as $225.99. LSL Property Services plc (LSL.L) shares last traded at $225.00, with a volume of 2,878 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $215.61 million and a P/E ratio of 13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.32, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 217.57 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 197.28.

About LSL Property Services plc (LSL.L) (LON:LSL)

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Estate Agency; Financial Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; and provision of repossession and asset management services.

