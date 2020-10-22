Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) (LON:HSX) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $808.04

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) (LON:HSX) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $808.04 and traded as high as $895.40. Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) shares last traded at $873.00, with a volume of 462,938 shares trading hands.

HSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) from GBX 1,375 ($17.96) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 865 ($11.30) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 765 ($9.99) price target on shares of Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) from GBX 903 ($11.80) to GBX 913 ($11.93) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 975.73 ($12.75).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 842.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 808.04.

About Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) (LON:HSX)

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Heroux Devtek Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.39
Heroux Devtek Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.39
Hansard Global Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $33.60
Hansard Global Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $33.60
NXT Energy Solutions Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.34
NXT Energy Solutions Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.34
Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00
Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00
Interserve Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00
Interserve Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00
SThree Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00
SThree Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report