Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) (LON:HSX) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $808.04

Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) (LON:HSX) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $808.04 and traded as high as $895.40. Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) shares last traded at $873.00, with a volume of 462,938 shares trading hands.

HSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) from GBX 1,375 ($17.96) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 865 ($11.30) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 765 ($9.99) price target on shares of Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) from GBX 903 ($11.80) to GBX 913 ($11.93) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 975.73 ($12.75).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 842.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 808.04.

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

