Greene King (LON:GNK) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2020

Shares of Greene King plc (LON:GNK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $849.40. Greene King shares last traded at $849.20, with a volume of 6,678,342 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.89. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion and a PE ratio of 21.94.

Greene King Company Profile (LON:GNK)

Greene King plc operates as a pub retailer and brewer in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Pub Company, Pub Partners, and Brewing & Brands. Its brands include Greene King Local Pubs, Hungry Horse, Flaming Grill, Farmhouse Inns, and Chef & Brewer. The company is also involved in brewing, marketing, and selling beer under the Greene King IPA, Old Speckled Hen, Abbot Ale, and Belhaven Best brands.

