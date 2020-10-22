Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mayville Engineering from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group raised Mayville Engineering from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Mayville Engineering from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Mayville Engineering from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.13.

Shares of NYSE MEC opened at $9.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.36 million, a P/E ratio of 159.00 and a beta of 0.22. Mayville Engineering has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $13.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.52.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $62.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.37 million. Mayville Engineering had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 0.28%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mayville Engineering will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Craig E. Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $36,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig E. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $91,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,883 shares in the company, valued at $108,967.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 37.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 471,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 129,375 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Mayville Engineering by 182.4% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 399,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 258,009 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Mayville Engineering by 36.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 165,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 44,326 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Mayville Engineering by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mayville Engineering by 8.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares in the last quarter. 31.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mayville Engineering

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

