Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ WWR opened at $4.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $67.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.39. Westwater Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter.

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as a diversified energy materials development company. It primarily explores for lithium, graphite, uranium, and Vanadium deposits. The company's principal project is the Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,965 acres situated in east-central Alabama.

