International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

IFF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set a buy rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set a buy rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.15.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

NYSE IFF opened at $110.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12-month low of $92.14 and a 12-month high of $143.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.01 and its 200-day moving average is $124.83.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 23rd. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 49.92%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 82.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 35.1% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.