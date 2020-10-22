Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.99

Shares of Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.99 and traded as high as $6.19. Yield10 Bioscience shares last traded at $5.87, with a volume of 50,838 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on YTEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yield10 Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. National Securities raised shares of Yield10 Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.17.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.38. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1,861.39% and a negative return on equity of 347.89%. The firm had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Yield10 Bioscience Inc will post -4.78 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.52% of Yield10 Bioscience as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile (NASDAQ:YTEN)

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for enhancing crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Smart Carbon Grid for Crops and T3 platforms, is involved in improving fundamental crop yield through enhanced photosynthetic carbon capture, as well as increased carbon utilization efficiency to increase seed yield.

