Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Twin River Worldwide from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Twin River Worldwide from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Twin River Worldwide from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twin River Worldwide from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th.

Twin River Worldwide stock opened at $22.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.95. Twin River Worldwide has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $30.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 5.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.68 and a beta of 1.89.

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.26. Twin River Worldwide had a negative net margin of 3.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $28.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.65 million. Equities analysts forecast that Twin River Worldwide will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director General L.P. Standard sold 274,450 shares of Twin River Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $7,001,219.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 394.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twin River Worldwide Company Profile

Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages the Twin River Casino and Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; the Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; the Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; the Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; and the Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

