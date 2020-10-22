Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.68 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) to post sales of $1.68 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.70 billion. Citizens Financial Group posted sales of $1.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, January 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full-year sales of $6.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.81 billion to $6.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.40 billion to $6.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Citizens Financial Group.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 5.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CFG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wedbush cut Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.96.

NYSE:CFG opened at $27.55 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.37. Citizens Financial Group has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $41.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 27th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 187,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 12,180 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 225.5% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 572,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,776,000 after purchasing an additional 396,869 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 32.9% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 84,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 20,965 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 14.4% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 74,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 9,416 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 42.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 195,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 57,964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

