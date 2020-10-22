Hardy Oil and Gas plc (HDY.L) (LON:HDY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.71

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2020

Hardy Oil and Gas plc (HDY.L) (LON:HDY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.71 and traded as high as $6.00. Hardy Oil and Gas plc (HDY.L) shares last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 1,660,854 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 million and a P/E ratio of -1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5.71.

Hardy Oil and Gas plc (HDY.L) Company Profile (LON:HDY)

Hardy Oil and Gas plc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas properties in India. It holds a 10% interest in the GS-01 block situated in the Gujarat-Saurashtra offshore basin off the west coast of India; and a 75% interest in the CY-OS/2 exploration block covering an area of approximately 859 kilometers located in the northern part of the Cauvery basin.

