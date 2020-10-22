SEKISUI HOUSE L/S (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of SEKISUI HOUSE L/S (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group cut SEKISUI HOUSE L/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Get SEKISUI HOUSE L/S alerts:

SEKISUI HOUSE L/S stock opened at $17.10 on Thursday. SEKISUI HOUSE L/S has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $22.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.43.

SEKISUI HOUSE L/S (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). SEKISUI HOUSE L/S had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 9.77%.

SEKISUI HOUSE L/S Company Profile

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. It also engages in the design, construction, and contracting of built-to-order properties for lease, medical and nursing care facilities, and other buildings; remodeling of residential properties; sub-lease, management, operation, and brokerage of real estate; sale of houses, land, and condominiums; and development of office and commercial buildings, as well as management and operation of properties.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SEKISUI HOUSE L/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEKISUI HOUSE L/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.