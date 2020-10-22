Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

LNTH has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lantheus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lantheus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $12.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.44. Lantheus has a twelve month low of $8.67 and a twelve month high of $21.84. The firm has a market cap of $837.17 million, a P/E ratio of 41.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $66.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.77 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 5,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total transaction of $66,580.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,636. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 71.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 6,428 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Lantheus by 42.7% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 91,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 27,505 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Lantheus by 756.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 121,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 107,313 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lantheus by 4.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,631 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,148,000 after purchasing an additional 26,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Lantheus by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,893 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

