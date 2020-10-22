Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Ally Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $23.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.63.

ALLY opened at $27.86 on Thursday. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $33.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.58.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.53. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

