Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Volkswagen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Volkswagen from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

VWAGY opened at $17.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.65 and its 200-day moving average is $16.39. The stock has a market cap of $86.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.52. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $20.35.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.30 billion. Volkswagen had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 4.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Volkswagen will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a $0.367 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 2.07%. Volkswagen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.08%.

Volkswagen Company Profile

VOLKSWAGEN-ADR is the largest automobile manufacturer in Europe. Their activities focus on the automotive market and they offer products and services along the entire automotive value chain. With nine independent brands, they are able to offer a unique range of models from the extremely efficient 3-litre car to the great sporting tradition of Bentley.

