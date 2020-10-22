Electricite de France (EPA:EDF) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.96

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Electricite de France SA (EPA:EDF)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.96 and traded as high as $10.57. Electricite de France shares last traded at $10.52, with a volume of 3,028,725 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average is €9.17 and its 200-day moving average is €8.96.

Electricite de France Company Profile (EPA:EDF)

Electricité de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of power and energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Electricite de France Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electricite de France and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Electricite de France Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.96
Electricite de France Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.96
Air Liquide Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $128.00
Air Liquide Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $128.00
Lagardere SCA Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.48
Lagardere SCA Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.48
Findel Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00
Findel Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00
Acerus Pharmaceuticals Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00
Acerus Pharmaceuticals Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00
Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.16
Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.16


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report