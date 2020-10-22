Lagardere SCA (EPA:MMB) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.48

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Lagardere SCA (EPA:MMB) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.48 and traded as high as $23.14. Lagardere SCA shares last traded at $22.94, with a volume of 142,588 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €20.33 and its 200-day moving average price is €15.48.

Lagardere SCA Company Profile (EPA:MMB)

Lagardère SCA engages in content publishing, production, broadcasting, and distribution businesses worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Lagardère Publishing, Lagardère Travel Retail, Lagardère Active, and Lagardère Sports and Entertainment. The Lagardère Publishing division includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, which cover the areas of education, general literature, illustrated books, partworks, dictionaries, youth works, mobile games, board games, and distribution in English, French, and Spanish languages.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Lagardere SCA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lagardere SCA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Electricite de France Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.96
Electricite de France Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.96
Air Liquide Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $128.00
Air Liquide Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $128.00
Lagardere SCA Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.48
Lagardere SCA Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.48
Findel Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00
Findel Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00
Acerus Pharmaceuticals Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00
Acerus Pharmaceuticals Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00
Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.16
Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.16


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report