Findel (LON:FDL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Findel plc (LON:FDL)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $233.00. Findel shares last traded at $233.00, with a volume of 7,031 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $191.90 million and a P/E ratio of 8.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 622.80.

Findel Company Profile (LON:FDL)

Findel plc supplies general merchandise to the home and education sectors in the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Express Gifts and Education segments. The Express Gifts segment engages in the sale various products covering leisurewear, electrical, household, textile, bedding, furniture, nursery products, gifts, and greeting cards through online and through catalogue in the United Kingdom.

