Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TRLPF) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2020

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:TRLPF) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.05. Acerus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 10,400 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

About Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TRLPF)

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; Estrace, an oral tablet for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms; and UriVarx, a natural health product that helps reduce symptoms of hyperactive bladder, such as daytime urinary frequency, urgency, and nocturia.

