Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 (NYSE:NKG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.16

Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 (NYSE:NKG)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.16 and traded as high as $12.36. Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 shares last traded at $12.31, with a volume of 17,461 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.16.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is a boost from Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 during the 2nd quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Matisse Capital grew its position in Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 18,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 (NYSE:NKG)

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

