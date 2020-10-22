Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $206.90

Shares of Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $206.90 and traded as high as $218.00. Bloomsbury Publishing shares last traded at $218.00, with a volume of 82,821 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $158.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 199.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 206.90.

In other news, insider Nigel Newton sold 54,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.87), for a total transaction of £119,121.20 ($155,632.61). Insiders have sold 120,368 shares of company stock valued at $25,407,848 in the last three months.

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes books and other media for general readers, children, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for UK and Eire professionals; consultancy and publishing services for corporations and institutions; support content for continuing professional development and teaching for teachers and trainee teachers, as well as serves communities of shared interest with sports and sports science, nautical, military history, natural history, and popular science.

