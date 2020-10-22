Torstar (TSE:TS.B) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.15

Torstar Corporation (TSE:TS.B) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.15 and traded as high as $10.57. Torstar shares last traded at $10.49, with a volume of 14,790 shares changing hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Torstar from C$0.50 to C$0.63 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $750.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.15.

Torstar Corporation operates as a media company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Community Brands, Daily Brands, and Digital Ventures. The company publishes the Toronto Star newspaper; the Metro daily print editions; Sing Tao Daily, a Chinese-language daily newspaper, as well as operates thestar.com, a newspaper Website in Canada; and operates Toronto.com, Torstar Syndication Services, and The Kit, a print and digital publication focuses on beauty, fashion, and wellness.

