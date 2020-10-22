Torstar (TSE:TS.B) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.15

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Torstar Corporation (TSE:TS.B) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.15 and traded as high as $10.57. Torstar shares last traded at $10.49, with a volume of 14,790 shares changing hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Torstar from C$0.50 to C$0.63 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $750.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.15.

Torstar Company Profile (TSE:TS.B)

Torstar Corporation operates as a media company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Community Brands, Daily Brands, and Digital Ventures. The company publishes the Toronto Star newspaper; the Metro daily print editions; Sing Tao Daily, a Chinese-language daily newspaper, as well as operates thestar.com, a newspaper Website in Canada; and operates Toronto.com, Torstar Syndication Services, and The Kit, a print and digital publication focuses on beauty, fashion, and wellness.

Featured Article: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Torstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Electricite de France Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.96
Electricite de France Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.96
Air Liquide Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $128.00
Air Liquide Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $128.00
Lagardere SCA Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.48
Lagardere SCA Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.48
Findel Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00
Findel Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00
Acerus Pharmaceuticals Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00
Acerus Pharmaceuticals Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00
Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.16
Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.16


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report