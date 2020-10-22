Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $33.39

Shares of Genworth MI Canada Inc (TSE:MIC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $33.39 and traded as high as $35.61. Genworth MI Canada shares last traded at $34.76, with a volume of 311,582 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Genworth MI Canada from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Genworth MI Canada from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Genworth MI Canada from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Genworth MI Canada from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$35.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$33.39. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.41.

Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.35. The company had revenue of C$172.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$169.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Genworth MI Canada Inc will post 4.3566993 EPS for the current year.

Genworth MI Canada Company Profile (TSE:MIC)

Genworth MI Canada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a private residential mortgage insurer in Canada. It provides mortgage default insurance to residential mortgage homebuyers, lenders, brokers, and realtors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

