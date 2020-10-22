Mason Graphite Inc. (LLG.V) (CVE:LLG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.19

Mason Graphite Inc. (LLG.V) (CVE:LLG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.19 and traded as high as $0.29. Mason Graphite Inc. (LLG.V) shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 57,150 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.19. The firm has a market cap of $23.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 9.30, a current ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

Mason Graphite Inc. (LLG.V) Company Profile (CVE:LLG)

Mason Graphite Inc, a graphite mining and processing company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Lac GuÃ©ret graphite property, which consists of 215 claims covering an area of 11,630 hectares located in northeastern Quebec.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Mason Graphite Inc. (LLG.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mason Graphite Inc. (LLG.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.